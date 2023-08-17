ST. LOUIS — A church in St. Louis' Delmar Loop was damaged on Tuesday for the second time in a year.

A welcome sign that's about 100 years old in front of Westminster Presbyterian Church, in the 5300 block of Delmar Boulevard, was destroyed on Tuesday evening.

Tire tracks were visible near the sign on Wednesday, but they were the only clue about what happened. The tire marks went straight into the sign and showed no marks indicating a vehicle swerved to avoid the sign.

“It’s a big metal and brick sign. The crazy thing is there’s no debris from a car,” said Rev. Mark Miller.

The large sign sits in the front yard of the church, in the city's DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. Miller said he's leaving it untouched for now while police investigate the incident.

Last summer, the church was a victim of vandalism when 16 of its windows and several doors were broken.

“We spent a ton of money, we had to replace stained glass, and the entryway alley doors were smashed in,” Miller said.