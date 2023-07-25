ST. LOUIS — Temperatures are slated to break 100 degrees in some parts of the region later this week, with the weekend forecast to be some of the hottest days so far this summer.

The heat wave should last four to five days — a short-duration heat wave, especially compared with the pressure systems causing the dangerous rise in temperatures across the country, said National Weather Service forecaster Jared Maples.

“This will be the longest duration of heat we’ve experienced this summer,” Maples said.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s, with the potential to reach over 100 degrees.

St. Louis has had a relatively mild summer this year, especially in contrast to much of the rest of the country. In Phoenix, temperatures have topped 100 degrees for more than 20 days, hitting 118 degrees Saturday. That pressure system is not going to move as far east as St. Louis, Maples said.

Maire Schultz, a mother of two toddlers, brought her kids to Tower Grove Park to play in the children’s water fountain Monday afternoon. Her daughter splashed around in what was left of a puddle while she waited for the fountain to restart after its 30-minute break.

“My biggest concern with them is getting out of my house but not being too hot,” Schultz said.

Schultz and her toddlers waited for the water to start flowing for a half-hour, then decided to leave for a different park with a splash pad because it was getting too hot for the kids to wait outside.

Maria Capiz said her family takes their dogs on walks before 2 p.m. Around this time last year, Capiz’s oldest dog suffered heat stroke.

“He fell and he turned around and started shaking, so my parents were really scared,” Capiz said. “They gave him cold water.”

This summer, Capiz said their family has been taking extra precautions to ensure their dogs stay cool. They trim the dogs’ fur short every month and watch them closely in the yard for signs of overheating.

In order for residents to stay cool this summer, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put together a virtual map of cooling centers around the region. Residents can click through locations pinpointed on the map and call to check if there are spaces, such as public libraries, available for them to visit.

St. Louis County partners with the Salvation Army and Loaves and Fishes in case the centers around the area are occupied and large numbers of people need cooling services.

St. Louis Public Information Officer Nick Dunne said the city partners with public libraries and other organizations that provide drop-in locations for residents to find shelter from the heat.

He said these locations only offer temporary relief from the heat, and if someone is in need of a more permanent solution, the city recommends calling the United Way of Greater St. Louis at 211.

Maples recommended residents be mindful of working outside in the peak hours of the day, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the hottest days this summer occurred a month ago, with a high of 97 degrees. Maples said wearing loose-fitting and lighter-colored clothing, as well as staying hydrated, will keep residents from developing heat-related illnesses.