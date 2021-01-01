 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis could ring in new year with modest snowfall
0 comments

St. Louis could ring in new year with modest snowfall

{{featured_button_text}}
Ice on trees create a Winter wonderland

"Just look at the ice on the trees and there is nobody else out here," said Jim Gill, who takes in the winter scene while walking his dog Honey on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Tower Grove Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Two different storm bands could result in some snow accumulation in the St. Louis area by Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of precipitation was expected to last through Friday afternoon.

"An inch or less is expected," said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist at the local forecast office for the National Weather Service. "Then we have another round of light snow moving through the area (Saturday) afternoon and evening."

Saturday's episode is expected to deposit a similar amount of snowfall, she said. No other kinds of precipitation — like rain or sleet — are expected to accompany the snow, as temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected hover in the 20s and low- to mid-30s.

Starting Sunday, the area should stay dry for the next several days, Byrd said. Warmer conditions are also expected to arrive, with Sunday's high temperatures possibly rising into the 40s.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports