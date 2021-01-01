St. Louis could ring in new year with modest snowfall

ST. LOUIS — Two different storm bands could result in some snow accumulation in the St. Louis area by Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of precipitation was expected to last through Friday afternoon.

"An inch or less is expected," said Melissa Byrd, a meteorologist at the local forecast office for the National Weather Service. "Then we have another round of light snow moving through the area (Saturday) afternoon and evening."

Saturday's episode is expected to deposit a similar amount of snowfall, she said. No other kinds of precipitation — like rain or sleet — are expected to accompany the snow, as temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected hover in the 20s and low- to mid-30s.

Starting Sunday, the area should stay dry for the next several days, Byrd said. Warmer conditions are also expected to arrive, with Sunday's high temperatures possibly rising into the 40s.

