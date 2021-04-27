 Skip to main content
St. Louis County agency schedules cleanup of notorious Wellston dumping site
Wellston seeks buyers for its County-owned land

Dumped debris near the corner of Ludwig Avenue and N. Market in a neighborhood dubbed "Lulu Heights" in Wellston, photographed on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, sits on vacant mostly St. Louis County-owned lots. The entire sparsely-populated area has become a well-used dumping ground. Wellston seeks buyers for the land to spur development. But St. Louis County has no mechanism to sell its holdings to Wellston, residents or businesses. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

WELLSTON — A St. Louis County agency says it plans to spend three days next month cleaning up real estate it owns next to Normandy High School that has become a notorious dumping ground. 

The St. Louis County Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority says it is working on a plan to remove the debris from Wellston’s Lulu Heights neighborhood, where it owns over 30 residential lots. The county LCRA, administered by the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, said Tuesday it has tentatively scheduled cleanups for May 26 through May 28.

The Partnership’s move to clean up the area follows the county’s renewed interest in affordable housing and other development in Wellston. In January, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page replaced the LCRA board with new members, and the agency said in March it hoped to schedule a cleanup by the end of April. 

LCRA officials have said they are also working to block a back street access into the neighborhood, install a camera and add concrete barriers on lots to prevent trucks from driving off the street to dump. 

The Partnership said anyone interested in volunteering for the cleanup can contact Bill Budde at wbudde@stlpartnership.com

