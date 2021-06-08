St. Louis County Council postpones federal aid spending review after livestream malfunctions

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday postponed a review of the county’s spending of $173 million in federal emergency funds after staff couldn’t get a livestream of the hearing to produce any sound.

The legislative body met at 3 p.m. in Clayton to hear a report from County Executive Sam Page’s administration on spending of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, funds. But the council scrapped the meeting shortly before 4 p.m. after several delays caused by audio glitches with the YouTube livestream.

“We want to make sure that however the citizens want to view the meetings, they can do that,” Council Chair Rita Heard Days said after the meeting.

Days, D-1st District, said she will reschedule the hearing. The council resumed in-person meetings last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced meetings online in March of 2020.

Days has delayed action on a new package of $193 million in federal aid to the county until the council reviews the CARES spending. A council majority last year agreed to relinquish control of CARES Act spending to the Page administration. Several council members, including Days, have expressed misgivings about that decision, and vowed to exercise more oversight over spending under the second round of federal funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.