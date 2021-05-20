 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis County gets $29.8 million more for rent and utility aid
0 comments

St. Louis County gets $29.8 million more for rent and utility aid

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County Administration Building rwk

The St. Louis County Administration Building at 41 S. Central Avenue in Clayton, seen here on March 7, 2020 (Post-Dispatch)

CLAYTON — Residents of St. Louis County who need help paying back rent and utility bills can apply for  federal COVID-19 assistance made available Thursday. 

The aid is being provided through a federal grant of $29.8 million. It’s the second grant the county received for this purpose.

Households must meet several criteria in order to qualify for assistance under the county’s Emergency Rental Program.

For more information on the county program, go to stlcorona.com or call the Client Call Center at (314) 806-0910.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Missouri Legislature fails on guns, Medicaid, wins on gas tax

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports