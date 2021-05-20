St. Louis County gets $29.8 million more for rent and utility aid

CLAYTON — Residents of St. Louis County who need help paying back rent and utility bills can apply for federal COVID-19 assistance made available Thursday.
The aid is being provided through a federal grant of $29.8 million. It’s the second grant the county received for this purpose.
Households must meet several criteria in order to qualify for assistance under the county’s Emergency Rental Program.
For more information on the county program, go to stlcorona.com or call the Client Call Center at (314) 806-0910.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
