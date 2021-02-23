St. Louis County inmates find that chess, much like life, forces them to look a move ahead

Lewis-Jones and about 100 other inmates participated in a tournament that continues Wednesday. The winner in each unit will get to play against Justus Williams, who at 12 years old became the youngest African American chess master.

"There's a lot of things to take away from chess," said Williams, now 20. "There's the creativity of it, but most importantly there's being able to see from someone else's perspective. In chess you have to think about what your opponent is doing and how they're going to go about doing it. You're able to empathize a lot better with people."

The Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" that premiered last year was seen as reviving an interest in chess across the United States. St. Louis, of course, is home to the World Chess Hall of Fame. HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" recently aired a segment on the rapid growth of the St. Louis Chess Club.

Williams has started a youth program through local nonprofit Dream Builders 4 Equity called the Black Squares, which brings chess to youths 6 to 18 who might not otherwise have an opportunity to play the game. Williams said he hopes to make chess tournaments a regular occurrence at the justice center, as well.