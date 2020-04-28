St. Louis County is reopening 33 parks today, but 21 remain closed — and no bathrooms, either

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Thirty-three county parks are opening today, but 21 will remain closed, the county said in a news release.
Parks were closed April 2 in an effort to decrease crowding as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the region.
The parks that will reopen are:
Bee Tree, Bella Fontaine, Blake C. Snyder Memorial, Buder, Butler Lake, Castlepoint, Cliff Cave, Champ, Creve Coeur, Faust, Fort Belle Fontaine, George Winter, Grant’s Trail, Greensfelder, Jefferson Barracks, Laumeier Sculpture Park, Lemay, Lone Elk (drive-thru only), Love, Lower Meramec, McDonnell, Ohlendorf West, Queeny, Sherman Beach, Simpson, Sioux Passage, Spanish Lake, St. Vincent, Suson, Tilles, Unger, Veterans Memorial and West Tyson.
The parks that will remain closed are:
Antire, Bissell House, Black Forest, Bohrer, Bright, Classe, Ebsworth, Endicott, Hunter’s Ford, King, Kinloch, Larimore, Mackenzie, Mathilda-Welmering, Memorial, Ohlendorf, Robert Winter, Schaefer Bend, St. George, Sylvan Springs and Widman.
Most loop trails will be converted to one-way trails, but some will remain two-way.
Park restrooms, dog parks, indoor facilities, sports courts, shelters, exercise stations, playgrounds, skate parks and the Creve Coeur Park Soccer Complex are closed.
All programs, activities, events and rentals are canceled through at least May 15.
Park Rangers are performing their usual duties. At several locations, other park staff members will help rangers remind people not to gather.
If someone wants to report a lack of social distancing, call the Park Watch Hotline at 314-615-4733.
