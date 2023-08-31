MOLINE ACRES — St. Louis County is expanding its fight against the opioid epidemic by making Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses overdoses, available free of charge at all 20 county library branches.

"They'll be available, no questions asked," said Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page. "This is the next big step to getting it out to the community widely."

The new program was announed at a news conference Thursday morning at the Lewis and Clark Branch Library in Moline Acres.

The branch was chosen for the announcement because it's in a postal ZIP code with one of the highest number of overdoses in the county.

It's also one of five library branches which have been distributing Narcan, a brand name for the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, on a pilot basis since July 17.

The others are Florissant Valley, Weber Road, Rock Road and Natural Bridge.

In remarks prepared for the news conference, Page called the arrangement between the county health department and library system "an unprecedented partnership."

Although the county had a decrease of almost 11% in drug overdose deaths last year, mostly involving opioids, Page said it's still the third-highest number over the past five years.

"While we're glad to see a decrease in overdose deaths, one year does not make a trend," he said. "We must continue our work to help break the stigma surrounding overdose and substance use disorder and increase harm reduction efforts."

Plans call for two-dose boxes of Narcan to be available soon at the libraries to people who ask for it. Each library will start with about 20 boxes, which costs the health agency about $48 apiece.

The total amount to be spent on the program depends on what the demand turns out to be.

The county health department for the past few years has made Narcan available at its three offices, in Berkeley, Pine Lawn and Sunset Hills. And it's provided to county jail inmates upon their release.

The health department has budgeted $125,000 for its free Narcan distribution this year but is actively seeking grants to bolster its supply, Moore said.

The county also is working on a long-range treatment and prevention plan, using some of the $45 million it will be getting over several years as part of a settlement between the state and drug distribution companies and a major drug maker, Johnson and Johnson.

The $5.9 million received so far is in an interest-bearing account while the plan is developed.

The Narcan distribution at the libraries follows up the system's assignment of social workers at five branches earlier this year.

They provide free assistance to connect people with resources involving things like child care, health care, housing, food insecurity, substance abuse and jobs.