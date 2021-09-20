St. Louis County library branches to offer COVID-19 vaccines at weekly clinics

• Florissant Valley, at 195 New Florissant South Road in Florissant, will offer vaccines Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Rock Road, at 10267 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann, will offer vaccines Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are not required to get a vaccine at one of the library clinics, but people can set up appointments in advance at revivestl.com. Neither proof of residency in the county nor proof of health insurance is required.

Youths between the ages of 12 and 18 will need consent forms to receive a vaccine. And county residents can also ask for free public transportation to the clinics by calling 314-615-2660, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

People who get their first vaccine dose at one of the library clinics can schedule an appointment for a second dose there, the public health department said. Booster shots are also available for those eligible.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.