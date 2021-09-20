St. Louis County library branches to offer COVID-19 vaccines at weekly clinics

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Starting Wednesday, four St. Louis County Public Library branches in North County will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics each week through the end of 2021.
The program is meant to expand access to the vaccine and address disparities in the vaccination rate in some north St. Louis County ZIP codes, County Executive Sam Page said in a press briefing.
Just under 52% of St. Louis County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccination rates have lagged in some areas.
While several county libraries offered one-time vaccine clinics earlier in the year, the new weekly clinics give residents a "reliable and consistent day and time" that they can walk in to receive a free vaccination, Page said.
Kristen Sorth, director of the St. Louis County Library system, said libraries are "a safe and trusted community resource" that residents already use, making them convenient for obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine.
The four library locations offering vaccine clinics are:
• Lewis and Clark, at 9909 Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres, will offer vaccines Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 7 pm.
• Natural Bridge, at 7606 Natural Bridge Road in Normandy, will offer vaccines Thursdays from 1-7 p.m.
• Florissant Valley, at 195 New Florissant South Road in Florissant, will offer vaccines Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Rock Road, at 10267 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann, will offer vaccines Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are not required to get a vaccine at one of the library clinics, but people can set up appointments in advance at revivestl.com. Neither proof of residency in the county nor proof of health insurance is required.
Youths between the ages of 12 and 18 will need consent forms to receive a vaccine. And county residents can also ask for free public transportation to the clinics by calling 314-615-2660, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
People who get their first vaccine dose at one of the library clinics can schedule an appointment for a second dose there, the public health department said. Booster shots are also available for those eligible.