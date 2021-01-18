St. Louis County officer, his life on the streets behind him, gives aid to the homeless

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crees is 30 years old and a Michigan native. He worked in the Army in Tennessee as a sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division. When his infant daughter moved with her mother to St. Louis, Crees moved to the area to be near her. He got a job as a security guard making $10 an hour. His pay wasn’t enough to cover both child support and rent, he said, so he chose to pay child support while sleeping in his car out of a “moral obligation” to his family. He was homeless for most of 2014.

“You can only sleep in a car for so long before it starts to hurt,” Crees said.

The air conditioning in his Jeep didn’t work, so during warmer nights he slept in the park across from St. Louis City Hall, keeping an eye on his Jeep parked nearby. He donated plasma to pay for food and a gym membership that allowed him to shower, shave and iron his clothes. He tried street performing with a yo-yo, he said, but that didn’t go well.

It was humbling, Crees said. Crees’ daughter sometimes couldn’t visit him because he couldn’t provide her with a safe environment. Someone once smashed the window of his Jeep while he was sleeping inside.

“It’s hard to understand where (the homeless) are coming from unless you’ve lived it,” Crees said. “It doesn’t have to be permanent.”