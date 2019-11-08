OLIVETTE — The St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center is seeking at least 100 applications from volunteers as part of a holiday weekend drive that began Friday.
The public is invited to visit the center, located at 10521 Baur Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to learn about volunteering with the shelter or to see adoptable animals.
Volunteer opportunities are available for every interest and comfort level, according to a news release from the county, and anyone interested can apply online at bit.ly/STLCoAnimalVolunteerApp.
Volunteers can be as young as 12, but those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The drive comes ahead of a revamped volunteer program for the center, which launches early next week, county officials said.
“Passionate volunteers are the key to a successful animal shelter, and we are excited for the implementation of this new and improved volunteer program,” Spring Schmidt, acting co-director of the St. Louis Department of Public Health, said in the release.
An independent audit of the center’s operations and volunteer feedback led to the updated program. The program’s goals are to increase the number of volunteers, assure those volunteers are supported and well-trained and improve consistency among animal care and treatment.
Changes in the volunteer program at the shelter have been controversial.
Two former volunteers at St. Louis County’s pet shelter this week sued the county, alleging they and more than 400 other volunteers were banned from the facility because of public criticisms of its conditions. Schmidt, who is named in the lawsuit, has previously told the council there was a misunderstanding and that the volunteers were never told they were being fired, only that the shelter’s volunteer program was being “rebooted.”