LADUE — At a special meeting held Thursday afternoon, the board of trustees of the St. Louis County Library District voted 5-0 to approve the $20 million plan to build a new administration and genealogy building in Frontenac.
LADUE — The fate of the new St. Louis County Public Library administration and genealogy building likely will be decided today.
A special meeting of the library board of trustees is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at the library district headquarters at 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard, across from Plaza Frontenac.
A notice of the meeting was posted on the library website Wednesday afternoon, Jennifer McBride, spokeswoman said.
The agenda says the board will meet in executive session to discuss legal matters and confidential communications with attorneys, then meet in open session to consider a resolution to “authorize and approve the proposal of the St. Louis County Library District to Construct a Genealogy Library and Administrative Library Building at 1396-1440 South Spoede Road within the City of Frontenac, Missouri.”
The $20 million project, near Clayton and South Spoede roads in Frontenac, has faced strong opposition from some area residents, who’ve complained about the potential impact on traffic and other issues.
The Frontenac Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the library plan on Tuesday night.
But the library district, as a political subdivision of the state, isn’t subject to Frontenac zoning ordinances, and its board of trustees, by resolution, can overrule the city.
That requires a two-thirds majority — or four of the five trustees.
The new administration and genealogy building will replace the current headquarters. That building on Lindbergh will stay open while the Spoede building is under construction, and will eventually become a new library branch.
