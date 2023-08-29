ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County health officials said Tuesday they've logged the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in the county this year.

The county Health Department didn't provide details on where the person lives.

The virus, which most often is transmitted to people by mosquito bites, does not make most people feel sick, the department said in a news release.

However, about one in five people get a fever or other symptoms, such as a headache, body ache, joint pain, rash, vomiting or diarrhea. About 1 in 150 infected people get seriously ill; sometimes it is fatal.

"Even though serious West Nile virus cases in humans are rare, it's important to minimize our exposure," said the county health director, Dr. Kanika Cunningham.

Among recommended steps are wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants outdoors, using insect repellent and eliminating sources of standing water at least once a week.