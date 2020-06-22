You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis County: Some outdoor youth high-contact sports can resume next week
St. Louis County: Some outdoor youth high-contact sports can resume next week

Youth baseball returns to area after coronavirus shutdown

File photo of baseball in Cottleville, May 2020.

 David Carson

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday that several youth high-contact sports can resume next week — but no team huddles, handshakes or high-fives.

The county’s Department of Public Health has been working on guidelines for reopening of certain sports that were shut down due to COVID-19.

Sports with high frequency of contact will be permitted June 29, with some restrictions, Page said. Those team sports are: baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor basketball, outdoor volleyball, cheerleading dance teams, outdoor floor hockey, field hockey, ice hockey, rugby, bowling and lacrosse.

Contact sports not allowed include indoor basketball, tackle, flag or touch football, indoor floor hockey, martial arts, boxing, basketball, handball, indoor volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

Page announced the guidelines at a Monday news conference. Restrictions will be lifted June 29; Page said he is announcing it a week early to give leagues time to plan.

Masks and the pandemic

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page 

No tournaments will be allowed yet, Page said. “Having our youth travel outside the St. Louis metro region poses a risk of COVID-19 spreading from our community or even brought into our community,” he said.

Teams should keep a list of who attends the games, Page said, in case there is a coronavirus outbreak and health officials need to trace who had contact with others.

Eric Eickmeyer, president of the Kirkwood Athletic Association, attended Page’s news conference. Eickmeyer said, “We won’t have players high-fiving each other.” He said they will be focused on keeping bats and balls sterilized “as best we can.”

Some sports already were permitted, such as swimming, tennis, track, golf and skating.

