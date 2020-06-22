St. Louis County: Some outdoor youth high-contact sports can resume next week

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Monday that several youth high-contact sports can resume next week — but no team huddles, handshakes or high-fives.

The county’s Department of Public Health has been working on guidelines for reopening of certain sports that were shut down due to COVID-19.

Sports with high frequency of contact will be permitted June 29, with some restrictions, Page said. Those team sports are: baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor basketball, outdoor volleyball, cheerleading dance teams, outdoor floor hockey, field hockey, ice hockey, rugby, bowling and lacrosse.

Contact sports not allowed include indoor basketball, tackle, flag or touch football, indoor floor hockey, martial arts, boxing, basketball, handball, indoor volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

Page announced the guidelines at a Monday news conference. Restrictions will be lifted June 29; Page said he is announcing it a week early to give leagues time to plan.

No tournaments will be allowed yet, Page said. “Having our youth travel outside the St. Louis metro region poses a risk of COVID-19 spreading from our community or even brought into our community,” he said.