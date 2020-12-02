St. Louis County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus deaths

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County on Wednesday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths, bringing its total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,008.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the St. Louis area also set another record high Wednesday. Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said area hospitals are understaffed and struggling to preserve bed space as they expect another surge of new COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.