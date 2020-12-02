St. Louis County surpasses 1,000 total coronavirus deaths

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County on Wednesday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths, bringing its total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,008.
The county also reported 572 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing its total case count to 52,993.
Over the past two weeks, St. Louis County reported 9,412 new coronavirus cases and 87 deaths.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the St. Louis area also set another record high Wednesday. Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said area hospitals are understaffed and struggling to preserve bed space as they expect another surge of new COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
Virus hospitalizations and deaths continued a steep rise in Illinois and Missouri Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!