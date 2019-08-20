ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A St. Louis County doctor on probation for defrauding Medicare has lost his license to practice medicine.
The state medical board stripped Dr. Vidal Sheen, 49, of his license Aug. 8, an automatic discipline for pleading guilty to a felony charge.
The ruling from the Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts came more than one year after Sheen's guilty plea in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in July 2018.
Sheen was sentenced to probation last November and fined $45,000 for obstructing an FBI investigation into the over-billing of Medicare as owner of the Sheen Vein Institute with locations in Creve Coeur and south St. Louis County. The clinic was advertising free consultations with Sheen as recently as February.
In his plea, Sheen admitted that he created medical records that falsely listed patient symptoms and falsely indicated that he had seen patients when he was on trips to Florida, the Dominican Republic and elsewhere. During those times, patients had been seen by a nurse or physical therapist.
After receiving a subpoena for medical records on Nov. 28, 2016, Sheen turned over falsified records to the FBI in an attempt to obstruct the investigation, his plea said.