St. Louis County wants more vaccinators, with more coronavirus vaccine expected soon

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging additional medical providers to become vaccinators, with the supply of coronavirus vaccines poised to accelerate in the coming weeks.

“We expect to see our vaccine allotment increase substantially,” Page said at a Monday media briefing. “To prepare for the vaccine surge, we will need more volunteers to help us.”

To meet that need, he called on primary care physicians and other local medical providers to consider enrolling as vaccinators.

“It will take all of us — the Department of Health, hospitals, pharmacies and physicians — working together to meet the demand for the vaccines,” Page said. “Those relationships are already in place, we just need to build on them.”

Page said he eventually hopes to have “hundreds of vaccination sites vaccinating a few hundred people” each day, instead of relying heavily on mass vaccination sites to deliver a couple thousand shots on weekends. He added, though, that the St. Louis area would see more mass vaccination sites as vaccine availability rises.

On March 29, a new tier of individuals is set to become eligible for coronavirus vaccines in Missouri. On April 9, all state residents will be eligible.