St. Louis County wins $18.2 million federal grant for improvements to West Florissant Avenue

“Designating and funding West Florissant as a Great Streets project in the cities of Ferguson and Dellwood will enhance mobility and safety on the route and, consequently, improve economic conditions in a community that for many years has endured disinvestment and neglect,” County Executive Sam Page said in a news release.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, also celebrated the grant announcement.

“With this funding, one of the most dangerous stretches of West Florissant Avenue will be transformed into a prime commercial space and pedestrian walkway,” Bush said in a news release.

“Investing in transportation infrastructure is one of the most important things we can do to create a stronger foundation for economic growth and improve the quality of life in local communities,” Blunt said.

The federal grant for West Florissant Avenue follows recent developments along the corridor announced as part of the “Great Streets” transformation plan.