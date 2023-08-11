ST. LOUIS – Washington University biology researcher Karen DeMatteo boarded a plane in July to see her beloved dog Train memorialized with a statue in one of Argentina’s largest provincial parks.

The government of Misiones Province was honoring the legacy of Train, a shaggy brown Chesapeake Bay retriever from St. Louis who is revered 5,000 miles from home.

“It is amazing when I think of it still,” DeMatteo said. “The impact of one rescue dog.”

Train died in September 2022, but his 11 years of fieldwork as a conservation detection dog showed the value of a relatively new tool for biologists — and now allows him to live forever atop a clay pedestal in a rugged part of northwest Argentina.

Detection dogs like Train use their noses to get accurate counts of elusive species in the wild. Train recognized and sniffed out the droppings, known as scat, of species like jaguars, pumas, ocelots and bush dogs in Argentina, and mountain lions in the U.S., helping researchers better track their movements.

After each detection, Train was rewarded with one of his lifelong loves: His tennis ball.

His work was featured over the years in the Post-Dispatch and CNN along with multiple news outlets in Argentina.

But Train had humble beginnings. He was a Humane Society rescue and a police dog school dropout before he found his calling sniffing in the name of science. His detection data prompted major conservation efforts to protect a rapidly disappearing species in the Misiones region.

The Big Brown Monster

Train was adopted from the Lewis County Humane Society in Washington when he was about 2, and he entered narcotics dog training for Seattle-area police.

He flunked out.

Train had a good nose, but he was too energetic — “bouncing off the walls and knocking things all over the place,” DeMatteo said.

But the traits that ended his career on the force made him the perfect dog for conservation work that includes scaling hills and walking dozens of miles in the wilderness. Barbara Davenport, owner of PackLeader Detection Dogs near Seattle, saw his potential and retrained him for scientific work.

DeMatteo gave Train his first big job in 2009 when she took him and another detection dog, a yellow Lab named Lucas, on a research trip in Misiones aimed at tracking bush dogs. The mission eventually expanded to jaguars, pumas, ocelots and southern tiger cats and their prey.

The traditional tracking method of trail cameras had failed in the area covered by stretches of privately owned land. The cameras were far too often stolen or destroyed by poachers and locals. DeMatteo hoped that using detection dogs could lead to better counts and, hopefully, help important, at-risk species.

“It is a really incredible stretch,” she said. “It is one of the places in the world that still contains a wide breadth of biodiversity. There are jaguars and pumas still in the wild, but there’s a lot more pressure on its borders from increased populations.”

Train was a natural at work.

“I always say he hit the ground nose down and never stopped,” DeMatteo said.

Train quickly outshined Lucas, who was taken off the project because of a tendency to chomp the scat samples he found.

Some private landowners who had forbidden government officials from tracking wildlife on their property were open to allowing the dog to do the same work.

“Some of them asked if they could watch,” DeMatteo said.

In the field, Train wore a bright orange harness, a little bell around his neck to help DeMatteo find him and booties to protect his paws. He could sniff out scat buried deep in a hole, and he could pick up a trail of droppings that was weeks old.

DeMatteo collected the scat samples for DNA analysis. She sometimes questioned the look of a sample, but she found that Train had near-perfect results.

After that first trip, Train came to live with DeMatteo in St. Louis, where they’d practice detections in Tower Grove Park between trips. Together, they would return to Argentina on four more monthslong research trips through 2018.

Train’s data alerted government officials in Missiones to an alarming decrease in both prey and carnivores and an increase in illegal hunting, prompting Misiones Province in 2018 to form a new group of park guards designated to protect wildlife.

His data was also used to create a “conservation corridor” that aims to connect pockets of protected land in Misiones to allow animals like jaguars to safely move across the region.

Train in 2010 was also enlisted to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission with tracking mountain lions in the state. He took six research trips to the area, including his last bit of fieldwork in 2019.

DeMatteo had intended to bring Train to Argentina one more time, but the trip was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By then, Train’s fur was going grey and he had earned a retirement of afternoon naps and slower neighborhood walks.

DeMatteo took on a new conservation detection dog, DJ the Belgian Malinois, beginning in 2021. He accompanied her to Misiones to continue Train’s work in May 2022, while Train enjoyed his free access to tennis balls at home.

Soon, Train’s seemingly endless energy finally slowed. He died in September 2022 at age 16.

Train’s tribute

In early spring, a member of the Ministry of Ecology in Misiones told DeMatteo the province hoped to honor Train with a statue in his image. He asked if she would be open to the idea.

She tried not to cry when she said yes.

The ministry decided the statue would sit near the visitor’s entrance at Urugua-í Provincial Park, the largest park in Misiones Province at more than 207,000 acres and the spot where DeMatteo and Train’s research project was launched.

Argentinian artist Edgar Lopez created the statue out of clay featuring Train in his bright orange harness with his nose to the ground and his tail in the air.

Train’s statue was unveiled late last month. In attendance were DeMatteo, government officials, friends, and about 20 members of the park guard that was created as a result of the dog’s work.

“It was amazing to see the number of people who loved Train,” she said. “It was a tribute to him, but also to the work he made possible.”

DeMatteo held her emotions in during the event, but after the crowd cleared she spent some time alone with the clay Train.

Colorful butterflies landed at its feet.

“That was when it was overwhelming,” she said. “It was like I had to say goodbye to him a second time.”

She was moved by the ending of the plaque. An English translation reads: “Your huge footprints will remain forever in our hearts and in the hearts of the red land of the Guarani Jungle.”