St. Louis Equal Housing chief to quit

ST. LOUIS — The chief of the region's fair housing advocacy nonprofit is stepping down.

Elisabeth Risch, executive director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing & Opportunity Council, is taking the top job at Housing Opportunities Made Equal in Cincinnati, Ohio. Risch, 35, grew up in the Cincinnati area, and still has family there.

EHOC advocates for fair housing through education and counseling, and provides legal help to tenants.

"I'm really excited to be in the same city as family, and be able to stay in the fair housing world," Risch said in an email.

Her last day at EHOC will be Friday, March 18.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.