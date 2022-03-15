 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis Equal Housing chief to quit

ST. LOUIS — The chief of the region's fair housing advocacy nonprofit is stepping down.

Elisabeth Risch, executive director of the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing & Opportunity Council, is taking the top job at Housing Opportunities Made Equal in Cincinnati, Ohio. Risch, 35, grew up in the Cincinnati area, and still has family there.

EHOC advocates for fair housing through education and counseling, and provides legal help to tenants.

"I'm really excited to be in the same city as family, and be able to stay in the fair housing world," Risch said in an email.

Her last day at EHOC will be Friday, March 18. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News