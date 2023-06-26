ST. LOUIS — City officials extended hours at two recreation centers this weekend, in the hopes of keeping teens out of trouble. On the first night, there was a selfie booth, a DJ and even African drumming.

One thing was missing: the teens.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, in response to a shooting that left one teen dead and 11 injured last weekend, pushed the hours at Dunn-Marquette Recreation Center in south St. Louis and Wohl Recreation Center in north St. Louis to close at 1 a.m. The move was one step in the city’s new violence-prevention initiative, leaders said.

And kids across the city largely said last week that they liked the idea.

Gun violence is a real problem here, they said. They need someplace fun and safe to go.

“I can go out in the street and get a gun like that,” said Keith Brown, 16.

“Having those centers open at those hours may be a stress reliever for some kids who have a tough time at home,” he said.

Advocacy groups who work with the city on youth programming said they’ve been planning to extend rec center hours for a while, as part of a bigger push to keep kids off the streets.

And they want to get the word out, said Zenique Gardner Perry, a project director for the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission.

“What we hear often is that parents are often dropping kids off downtown,” Gardner Perry said. “Instead of that, we want them to think about bringing them to the rec centers.”

Deborah Gorman-Smith, faculty director of the Chicago Center for Youth Violence Prevention and a dean at University of Chicago, said creating spaces for youths, such as keeping community centers open late, is just one part of a comprehensive violence prevention initiative.

“But one of the things that we know from research is it’s not only important for you to have space but to have structure in that space, to have meaningful activities to be participating in, to ensure that there are adults who are supervising and monitoring,” she said.

And the city needs activities that would appeal to kids at risk. If it’s just sports and tutoring, she said, “you’re less likely to engage youth and young adults who might be involved in riskier kinds of behavior that lead to violence.”

Teens in St. Louis — and their parents — said last week that teens here need more to do.

Braelon Keys, 18, was playing the keyboard at the anti-youth violence center St. Louis Story Stitchers last week.

The gun culture is very real for teens in St. Louis, he said. He likes the idea of city rec centers extending hours, but they’ll need more security for him to feel comfortable going.

“If something does happen, I’m not trying to get shot in the head by accident,” said Keys.

Thinking about the safety of her two Black children in St. Louis sends her anxiety through the roof these days, said Danyael Mack, a South County resident whose children attended the Dunn-Marquette rec center on Friday night.

“I don’t trust a lot of people with my children,” Mack said. “So, it’s a blessing for them to have a safe place where I don’t have to worry about anything happening to them.”

“I think the problem is a lot of children don’t have anything to do,” she continued. “And a lot of us mothers have to work and don’t really have time to be able to do anything with them. So it’s good to have people that are able to help out.”

Naim Campbell, 16, who lives by Dunn-Marquette, said he’s going to tell his friends about the extended hours there. But he wants city officials to tackle the big problems — reducing crime in general.

“It’s bigger than us, honestly, “ Campbell said. “And I think that you have to get the bigger problems solved first and then work on the smaller problems.”

On Friday night, the city extended hours at Dunn-Marquette and Wohl to 1 a.m.

At Dunn-Marquette, on Minnesota Avenue in Dutchtown, three police officers sat near the entrance, where attendees pass through a metal detector. A snack table was filled with candy, chips, soda, fresh fruit and granola bars. A selfie booth offered photos for kids. An instructor let young children play an African drum. A dance teacher was giving a demonstration.

At Wohl, on Kingshighway in the Kingsway West neighborhood, staffers and other adults were playing basketball. Organizers set up board games. And there was also a dance instructor.

But most of the people at both centers were community advocates, volunteers and staff.

By 11 p.m. at Wohl, not a single teen had arrived for the after-hours programming.

And only a few had arrived at Dunn-Marquette by midnight.

David Woodard, 21, who lives in north St. Louis, said he didn’t want to stay late.

Woodard was there earlier in the evening, boxing. The center has a good program.

But, Friday night after practice, Woodard didn’t stick around.

The city, he said, isn’t a place to stay too long after dark.