St. Louis faith communities give back on Christmas Day for Jewish and Muslim Day of Service

Over the past eight years, the Jewish and Muslim Day of Community Service has grown to include more than 1,000 volunteers working each Christmas on projects benefiting charities.

This year, organizers decided to scale the Day of Service — one of the largest Christmas interfaith events in the country — back a bit, co-chair Julia Williams said. Rather than spread out to more than two dozen community centers throughout the St. Louis area, volunteers will gather at fewer sites to allow for more conversation and bridge building between faith communities.

"We were dispatching people to so many different sites and everyone has less of a chance to meet other volunteers and learn from one another," Williams said. "So we decided to keep people closer together and provide more opportunities for cultural exchange."

After a breakfast at Daar-Ul-Islam mosque near Ballwin, volunteers will spend several hours at different community centers on projects including delivering hot meals and bags of goodies to impoverished families or seniors with disabilities, playing games with teens in juvenile detention, and delivering care packages to infants or young children at the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.