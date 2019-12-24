St. Louis faith communities give back on Christmas Day for Jewish and Muslim Day of Service

Over the past eight years, the Jewish and Muslim Day of Community Service has grown to include more than 1,000 volunteers working each Christmas on projects benefiting charities.
This year, organizers decided to scale the Day of Service — one of the largest Christmas interfaith events in the country — back a bit, co-chair Julia Williams said. Rather than spread out to more than two dozen community centers throughout the St. Louis area, volunteers will gather at fewer sites to allow for more conversation and bridge building between faith communities.
"We were dispatching people to so many different sites and everyone has less of a chance to meet other volunteers and learn from one another," Williams said. "So we decided to keep people closer together and provide more opportunities for cultural exchange."
After a breakfast at Daar-Ul-Islam mosque near Ballwin, volunteers will spend several hours at different community centers on projects including delivering hot meals and bags of goodies to impoverished families or seniors with disabilities, playing games with teens in juvenile detention, and delivering care packages to infants or young children at the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
This year, volunteers also organized an "Ask Me Anything" conversation at Daar-Ul-Islam meant to allow members of the Jewish, Muslim and and other faiths to talk about their shared values and histories in an open and supportive environment, Williams said.
The conversation will be guided by Dr. Ghazala Hayat, a St. Louis University neurology professor and member of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, and Cantor Josh Finkel, spiritual leader of Shir Hadash Reconstructionist Community.
"People can ask whatever they want in an atmosphere of affirmation and safety," Williams said.
Volunteers at the mosque will also have the opportunity to witness or join members of the Muslim faith in afternoon prayers and learn about cultural traditions, religious garb and stories of the Jewish and Muslim faith passed down from generation to generation.
The day ends with a potluck lunch at the Turkish American Society of Missouri in south St. Louis County, where guests are asked to bring a dish that represents their religion, culture or family tradition.
While learning about different faith communities, volunteers also get to celebrate their similarities, Williams said.
"Our communities are more alike than we are different," she said. "We share values like being of service, doing good works and giving back to the wider community. It’s good to come together and celebrate that."
The Day of Service has seen an increase in volunteers in past years that has been in part a reaction to an apparent increase in Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and political rhetoric attacking minority groups both in the U.S. and abroad, organizers say.
"I really believe that this year it is more important than it has ever been to show up and to be willing to engage and to learn about the other," Williams said. "Showing up to an event like this is a form of resistance to small-mindedness, and to fear, and to anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
"The more we can engage with one another and understand one another, the better place our world will be."
Visit http://www.jewishmuslimdayofservicestl.org/ to see a full schedule of volunteer opportunities.