St. Louis Fire Department's role on reality TV show on hold pending federal review

Long, the St. Louis city spokesman, said HIPAA compliance reviews are not unusual in the city. The Fire Department has 20 days to provide HHS with information about its practices on the show.

"St. Louis city and St. Louis Fire Department takes patient privacy very seriously," Long said. "Patient privacy is paramount. 'Live Rescue' is a show that tells the story of everyday heroes and we're proud the way they've conducted themselves on the show."

An HHS spokesman told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that the office does not comment on open investigations.

A call to the St. Louis fire spokesman was not immediately returned Friday.