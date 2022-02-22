St. Louis firefighters rescue children, adult trapped in fire in Academy neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon rescued two children and an adult trapped on the second floor of a multi-unit residential building that caught fire.

Another adult and child were rescued prior to that by neighbors and St. Louis police officers, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The fire ignited just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Kensington Avenue in the Academy neighborhood in north St. Louis, fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

Two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution, along with an adult who suffered serious injuries and another adult who suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Fire investigators have been called to the home, Mosby said. Additional information was not immediately available.

