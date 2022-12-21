St. Louis forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow, bitter cold Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The region is expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday with most of the snow falling within a few hours midday and impacting travel, according to the local National Weather Service.

St. Louis will likely see heavy snow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., creating hazardous road conditions. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to blow snow and reduce visibility to below a quarter of a mile.

The temperature will begin to plummet around 6 p.m. Thursday, with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. Such temperatures can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a wind chill warning from Thursday evening through noon Friday.

Departure drop-off lanes at Lambert International Airport were packed early Wednesday morning with travelers hoping to get out ahead of the storm for holiday visits. As weather experts advised against traveling Thursday, airlines began providing flexibility on rescheduling flights.

Winter weather was expected to impact holiday travel across a majority of the country. In the wee hours Wednesday morning, the "very strong arctic cold front" was moving from Canada toward the Great Plains and Midwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Missouri was expected to get a few more inches of snow than the St. Louis region, but the Great Lakes were expected to see the worst of the storm with a foot or more falling between Wednesday night and Friday, the National Weather Service predicted.