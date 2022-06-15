St. Louis heat wave should ease this weekend, but triple digit temps loom again

Jeffery James, of Unique Enterprises, and Alex Macias, left, seal the parking lot of Schottzie's Bar and Grill in the Concord neighborhood of south St. Louis County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. "It's just brutal," said owner Brian Jones, who started his crew at 7 a.m. "You get the heat from the asphalt and the sky above, but I'd rather be here than out in the snow."
ST. LOUIS — First, the good news: The record-breaking heat wave making St. Louisans sweat this week should ease up a bit over the weekend.
And now the bad: It's expected to be just as bad next week.
St. Louis broke record high temperatures on Monday — peaking at 100 degrees — and Tuesday — reaching a record high of 99 to top the 97-degree record set in 1987, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
The weather service on Wednesday extended its excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Thursday with highs of 99 expected Wednesday and 96 Thursday.
Over the Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend, temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the low 90s. But the thermometer will warm up again with triple digit highs expected Monday and Tuesday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Walsh.
Normal highs for this time of year typically hover around the high 80s, Walsh said.
"We are going to get a little bit of a break, but next week people will need to continue with the heat safety rules," Walsh said. "Take as many breaks as you can, drink as much water as you can. You need to be smart about the heat."
The Humane Society of Missouri cautions pet owners to keep their animals cool inside when temperatures are higher than 90 degrees.
Cooling stations
Edwardsville officials announced the city’s four cooling stations would remain open until Sept. 22. Those centers are at the Edwardsville City Library, Edwardsville Main Street Community Center, YMCA Meyer Center and the YMCA Esic Center.
St. Louis officials said they had opened an additional cooling site Tuesday at the Asbury United Methodist Church, which will be open from noon to 5 p.m. through Saturday.
Despite the social media "research" on the benefits of watering your roof to keep the house cool, a local air conditioning expert says he's never heard of that tactic.
Jeffery James, of Unique Enterprises, and Alex Macias, left, seal the parking lot of Schottzie's Bar and Grill in the Concord neighborhood of south St. Louis County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. "It's just brutal," said owner Brian Jones, who started his crew at 7 a.m. "You get the heat from the asphalt and the sky above, but I'd rather be here than out in the snow."
Jayce Jackson, 3, enjoys a waterfall courtesy of St. Louis Fire Department Engine Company 33 during a MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The Cardinals won 3-1 in the first game of the double header. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Doug Dean peruses the beer selection at a Schnucks Market location before he start of a MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The Cardinals are playing a double header Tuesday to make up a game from April 11th. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com