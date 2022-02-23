St. Louis highway exits, part of Chouteau to close during Mardi Gras celebrations

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close five highway exits and part of Chouteau Avenue on Saturday for Mardi Gras events in the area.

The following exits will be closed:

• Northbound Interstate 55 exit ramps to 3200 Broadway, Gravois/Russell and Seventh Street/Park Avenue;

• Southbound I-55 at Seventh Street;

• Eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Sixth Street;

• Chouteau Avenue (Route 100) between Seventh Street and Broadway.

The Mardi Gras parade in the Soulard neighborhood will begin at 11 a.m. and run along Broadway. It was last held in St. Louis in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

More information on the road and ramp closures, including work zone information and road conditions, is available at http://traveler.modot.org/map.