ST. LOUIS — Fans flooded downtown Saturday to celebrate the home opener at CityPark stadium, drink beer and watch some soccer — but they were also there to prove a point.
"St. Louis is a really good soccer city," said Andria Moran, 50, of Fairview Heights. "We will prove that."
Moran was one of thousands of fans gathered at a block party surrounding the 22,500-seat Major League stadium in Saturday's mild, sunny weather. She and her friends didn't even get tickets to the match between City SC and Charlotte FC. But they knew they had to be here for "St. Louis history," said Moran's friend, Sue Mane, 52, of Belleville.
Mane was excited downtown was also hosting the Arch Madness basketball tournament at Enterprise Center, where her alma mater, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, was playing Saturday evening. And Stifel Theater had sold-out weekend shows for comedian Trevor Noah.
"It's a downtown weekend," Mane said.
Brody Bergland, 14, of St. Peters, has been playing soccer since he was 3 years old. He didn't think he'd get to go to the home opener, but his mom scored some tickets for him and his dad.
"It's just so cool to see everybody down here," Bergland said.
Lance Dillon, 48, of Staunton, didn't think he'd ever see the day.
He got season tickets and came to Saturday's game with his 17-year-old son, Jacob. Dillon moved to the St. Louis area in 2000 from his home country, Trinidad and Tobago.
Dillon grew up watching local and European matches, but never really had a team here.
"I'm just trying to hold everything together," Dillon said. "I can't wait for that first whistle to blow."
