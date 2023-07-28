The St. Louis area is under an excessive heat warning as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures will reach 103 degrees Friday, some of the hottest of the year.

Conditions are dangerous, according to the service, as the heat index is expected to reach up to 114 degrees. The forecasted lows for Friday night is over 80 degrees.

The warning will last until 9 p.m. Friday. It includes portions of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois.

Heat-related illnesses increase during extreme heat, the service said. It recommended that people drink fluids, stay in air conditioning, wear lightweight clothing and check on neighbors and relatives.

Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend. The service expects a high Sunday of 92 degrees. But by Aug. 2, it forecasts a high of 99 degrees.

People in the St. Louis area can call the United Way of Greater St. Louis at 211 or at 800-427-4626 to get information about cooling centers and energy assistance.

Cool Down St. Louis — which provides air conditioning units and utility assistance to area residents in need — can be reached on its website, Cooldownstlouis.org.