St. Louis is in for windy, wet, and warm weather, before chill sets in Thursday

Rainy May

A little girl takes a detour through a puddle at the corner of Eighth street and Washington avenue on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Downtown St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Windy and rainy conditions are bearing down on St. Louis — set to arrive Tuesday and carry into the night.

The storm system is expected to bring about an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service’s local forecast office. And it could be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, along with strong gusts of wind, reaching up to 40 miles per hour.

After the system exits the area, significantly colder weather awaits.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for scattered showers, but with balmy temperatures reaching the upper 40s and upper 50s, across the region. Colder air will then move in, and by Friday, high temperatures are expected to be in the 30s, with lows dropping below freezing — ranging from about 24 to 31 degrees.

A bit farther ahead, the NWS said it has “increasing confidence” that the area will see chilly temperatures on Christmas and in the days leading up to the holiday, but it’s still unclear if there will be snow in the same window.

News