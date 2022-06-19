St. Louis issues boil advisory for parts of north and south city

ST. LOUIS — Residents in parts of north and south St. Louis should boil water before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth.

Officials with the City Water Division said the areas covered by the boil water advisory include:

• the area from Kingshighway west to the city limits, and Page to Natural Bridge;

• the area north of Arsenal to Oakland, between Kingshighway and west to the city limit, and south of Arsenal to Chippewa between Kingshighway and Hampton.

Water should be boiled for three minutes before using for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. Ice cubes from a household automatic ice maker should be discarded. Dishes and food surfaces can be cleaned by soaking for at least a minute in tap water with one teaspoon of unscented house hold bleach per gallon of water.

Officials ordered the advisory because of low water pressure after a water treatment plant lost power.

The water division has to test samples to determine when to lift the advisory; results are expected in 24 hours.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.