St. Louis library worker tests positive for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — A staff member at the Schlafly branch of the St. Louis Public Library tested positive for the coronavirus days after working at the branch, library officials announced Saturday.

The person worked at the library on June 24 and 25 before getting tested on June 29, according to a statement. The person is "doing well and has not experienced any symptoms to date."

A spokeswoman for the library could not specify the staff member's role, but said "they were in a public space" of the branch, located at 225 N. Euclid Avenue in the city's Central West End.

The library is making efforts to reach patrons and other staff members who may have been in contact with the infected employee.

Library officials said precautions are being taken to prevent any spread of the virus. For instance, all staff are subjected to steps such as temperature screenings. Additionally, all employees and visitors above the age of 9 are required to wear masks.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.