St. Louis man dies as result of two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A St. Louis man died and a Washington County woman was seriously injured early Wednesday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 21.

Daniel G. Faucett, 65, was pronounced dead at a Jefferson County hospital about 90 minutes after the crash, which happened about 8:05 a.m. near Washington State Park in De Soto, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. 

Faucett's 2013 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling south on Highway 21 when a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 going in the opposite direction crossed the center line and spun around as the driver was following a curve near Britton Road, the highway patrol report said.

The Dodge pickup, driven by a 59-year-old Cadet, Missouri, woman, struck Faucett's vehicle, which then left the road and hit a tree, the highway patrol report said. The woman driving the pickup was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

