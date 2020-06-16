You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis man drowns during float trip on Meramec River
0 comments

St. Louis man drowns during float trip on Meramec River

Subscribe for $1 a month

CRAWFORD COUNTY • A St. Louis man drowned Saturday during a float trip on the Meramec River, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

Andrew Leffert, 39, stopped at a gravel bar to swim during the float trip with a group of people Saturday in the Meramec in Crawford County. Leffert swam into the water about a mile upstream from Huzzah Creek just before 4 p.m. and did not resurface, according to the highway patrol. 

Leffert was pronounced dead that day. 

According to an obituary, Leffert left behind a wife of 15 years. He had worked as a police officer and an immigration enforcement agent before recently accepting a position as a special agent within the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the obituary says. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports