St. Louis man drowns during float trip on Meramec River

CRAWFORD COUNTY • A St. Louis man drowned Saturday during a float trip on the Meramec River, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Andrew Leffert, 39, stopped at a gravel bar to swim during the float trip with a group of people Saturday in the Meramec in Crawford County. Leffert swam into the water about a mile upstream from Huzzah Creek just before 4 p.m. and did not resurface, according to the highway patrol.

Leffert was pronounced dead that day.

According to an obituary, Leffert left behind a wife of 15 years. He had worked as a police officer and an immigration enforcement agent before recently accepting a position as a special agent within the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the obituary says.

