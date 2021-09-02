 Skip to main content
St. Louis man killed after crash on I-255 in South County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 21-year-old St. Louis man died Thursday after a crash in which his car went airborne off an Interstate 255 exit ramp in south St. Louis County and struck a rock bluff, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. Thursday when a 2013 Honda Fit driven by Ryan A. Craft traveled off the left side of the eastbound I-255 exit ramp leading to Lemay Ferry Road, according to the highway patrol report. The car then went airborne and struck a bluff.

Craft was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol report.

