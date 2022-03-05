 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis man killed early Saturday in wrong-way crash on I-44

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man died early Saturday after driving his vehicle the wrong direction on Interstate 44.

Terrell Wallace, 42, drove an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe into the westbound lanes of the highway, before striking the front of an oncoming Freightliner semi-truck, based on a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just after 3:45 a.m. at the 283.2 mile marker, near the St. Louis city limits.

Wallace was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News