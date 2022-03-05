St. Louis man killed early Saturday in wrong-way crash on I-44

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man died early Saturday after driving his vehicle the wrong direction on Interstate 44.

Terrell Wallace, 42, drove an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe into the westbound lanes of the highway, before striking the front of an oncoming Freightliner semi-truck, based on a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just after 3:45 a.m. at the 283.2 mile marker, near the St. Louis city limits.

Wallace was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the incident.

