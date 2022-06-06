St. Louis man killed in Franklin County collision with farm vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 62-year-old St. Louis man died Monday when his car hit an International Harvester farm vehicle that was stopped in the road due to a crash up ahead, police said.

Belayneh B. Lakew died at the scene of the crash around 4:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 44 just a few miles northeast of St. Clair, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Lakew's 2015 Chrysler Town and Country hit the back of a 2018 International Harvester driven by a 71-year-old Jackson, Missouri, man. The vehicle was stopped in the far right lane of I-44 due to a crash farther up the road, the highway patrol report said.

Lakew was not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol report said, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.