St. Louis man killed in I-270 crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Nicholas O. Williamson, 41, was traveling west in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer just east of Elizabeth Avenue around 10 a.m. when he swerved to avoid slowing traffic and lost control.

The vehicle then veered off the road, overturned and struck a light pole.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man was killed in a crash on Interstate 270 Saturday morning.

State troopers said Nicholas O. Williamson, 41, was traveling west in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer just east of Elizabeth Avenue around 10 a.m. when he swerved to avoid slowing traffic and lost control.

The car left the roadway, overturned and struck a light pole. Troopers say it was totaled.