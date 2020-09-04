St. Louis man tells story of saving his pet snake (and Stag beers) after apartment fire

All three people escaped uninjured, according to the fire department.

As soon as the flames were under control, Turman's thoughts returned to the snake. He, along with firefighters, went back into the building to get Moses while the department continued to hose down the building.

"There was still a lot of smoke," Turman said. "When I got to Moses I think he knew I was there to save him."

On his way back out, Turman grabbed a container to hold his snake and two Stag beers.

"I thought I could use a beer after that," he said. "And I love Stag. It's the steak, taters and gravy of beer."

Outside the apartment, Moses wrapped around his owner while Turman downed both beers and watched firefighters continue to hose down the building.

Turman said he's had pet snakes most of his life. He took ownership of Moses soon after the snake was born. The python can live more than 25 years and will continue to grow throughout his life, Turman said.

Turman feeds him with pet-store rats and live chickens he buys at the Soulard Farmers Market.

"When I was younger I thought: 'I'll get me a snake.' It's different," he said. "You see everyone with pit bulls and other dogs, but I like the way snakes move. I like the way they feel."

Turman and his wife were back living in their apartment Thursday, one day after the fire. The apartment sustained heavy smoke damage, but neither furniture nor Moses' cage was destroyed.

The department has not yet released a cause for the blaze.

Turman also was back the next day working at his job making pillows, bed lining and stuffed animals at a St. Louis warehouse. When he's not at work, he's been drinking more Stag beers while cleaning his apartment and trying to return to life as normal.

Turman has had to rebuild before. He has a criminal record and spent time in prison more than 25 years ago, but said he is proud he got his life back on the right path.

Several snake — and Stag — enthusiasts spotted a photo of Turman and Moses by Post-Dispatch photographer Colter Peterson after the fire and tried to reach his family members to ask how they can help.

"I got a lot of messages and texts from people," Turman said.

The official Stag twitter account even shared the photo with the message: "All humans, snakes and Stags survived!"

This weekend Turman plans to put Moses in a homemade pool while he cleans the snake's cage of any leftover soot.

"Moses will be all right," Turman said.

Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.