St. Louis man was drunk in deadly wrong-way crash, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Monday charged a St. Louis man in a deadly wrong-way crash in April in downtown St. Louis.

Curtis R. Lee, 31, of the 5200 block of Hodiamont Avenue, was charged Monday with DWI-death of another not a passenger.

Police and charges said Lee was driving a 2017 Ford Transit about 5 a.m. April 9 when he struck head-on a 2018 Toyota Camry on Interstate 44 at Walnut Street. The driver of the Ford, Audrey Spencer, 66, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Lee was heading west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when he struck Spencer's car head-on, charges said. According to police, witnesses reported Lee going the wrong way "for at least several minutes" before the crash.

A test of Lee's blood alcohol content at St. Louis University Hospital after the crash measured at .199%, more than twice the legal limit of .08% to drive a vehicle in Missouri.

Spencer lived in the 2600 block of Accomac Street in St. Louis, police said.

A judge ordered Lee held without bail. He did not yet have a lawyer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.