St. Louis mayor asking for $2 million in aid for housing assistance amid coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking for an additional $2 million in federal aid to be used for rental and mortgage assistance for city residents as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into its fifth month.
Those funds would be in addition to the $5.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act funds Krewson allocated last month for housing assistance.
In all, the city received $64 million in CARES ACT funding to be distributed across various departments and offset health, humanitarian, and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The use of funds must be approved by the city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment. The board's next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Residents needing housing assistance can qualify for up to $3,500 and can apply for funding on the city's website.
