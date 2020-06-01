St. Louis mayor says masks will be distributed at future protests

Updated at 4:30 p.m. Monday with comment from Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Monday that masks will be distributed at future protests against the death of George Floyd.
Weekend protests, primarily in St. Louis County, left city officials worried about a possible uptick in coronavirus cases. In a widely shared video, Floyd can be seen and heard saying he can't breathe while a police officer in Minneapolis kneels on his neck for several minutes. One officer has been charged with third-degree murder, and three more have been fired.
“We can't stop thinking about COVID,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a Monday press briefing. “We know that black and brown communities have been more devastated by COVID than white communities. We don't want these protests to contribute more to that tragedy.”
Since many St. Louis businesses opened two weeks ago, Krewson said the city’s Pandemic Task Force is already monitoring if hospitalization rates due to COVID spike as stay at home orders are lifted. Protests are another factor in monitoring these numbers, she said.
Everyone should be masked when participating in activities like a protest, said Dr. Alex Garza, head of St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.
“Any time that you get more people together in a more confined space, it's always going to increase your probability of the risk of transmission,” Garza said.
Outside activities come with a lower risk of transmission than confined spaces, Garza said, because there is more room to socially distance and ultraviolet light is present. Still, experts do not know how exactly how effective ultraviolet light is in killing the coronavirus.
Garza emphasized that any large group should continue practicing coronavirus-related measures that have been urged for months: Wear a mask, practice social distancing and clean your hands.
Krewson said while large gatherings may pose a risk to COVID transmission, she respects the right to peacefully protest.
“We are listening, we are speaking with clergy, we are speaking with leaders of the protest groups, and we will continue to do that,” Krewson said. “We recognize there are cultural changes that need to be made, but we don't condone any sort of violence or looting. We don't want people to get hurt.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!