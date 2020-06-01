St. Louis mayor says masks will be distributed at future protests

“Any time that you get more people together in a more confined space, it's always going to increase your probability of the risk of transmission,” Garza said.

Outside activities come with a lower risk of transmission than confined spaces, Garza said, because there is more room to socially distance and ultraviolet light is present. Still, experts do not know how exactly how effective ultraviolet light is in killing the coronavirus.

Garza emphasized that any large group should continue practicing coronavirus-related measures that have been urged for months: Wear a mask, practice social distancing and clean your hands.

Krewson said while large gatherings may pose a risk to COVID transmission, she respects the right to peacefully protest.

“We are listening, we are speaking with clergy, we are speaking with leaders of the protest groups, and we will continue to do that,” Krewson said. “We recognize there are cultural changes that need to be made, but we don't condone any sort of violence or looting. We don't want people to get hurt.”

