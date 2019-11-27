Heavy winds blew through St. Louis early Wednesday, knocking out power to thousands across the bi-state area.
Ameren reported that 17,000 customers in Missouri - more than 10,000 in the St. Louis area - and 10,000 in Illinois, as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring issued a high-wind warning until 3 p.m. Wednesday for areas including St. Louis metro. Forecasters say there could be wind gusts as high as 60 mph.
The high temperature on Wednesday could be near 47 degrees, with overnight lows around 31.
On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, the forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. It will be a cloudy day, with a high of about 41 degrees. Winds will be around 6 mph, the Weather Service said.
Rain is expected to continue through at least Saturday, when thunderstorms are possible. The high temperature Friday could reach 44, and the high on Saturday 61. Sunday brings a 30 percent chance of rain and a high of about 46 degrees.
For more on the forecast, click here.