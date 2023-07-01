ST. LOUIS — The city's water division issued a precautionary boil water alert Saturday night in several neighborhoods because of low water pressure.
A loss of power at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant caused the low pressure as a severe storm moved through the region.
The areas under advisory are:
- Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow
- Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak
- Franz Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden
- Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton
- Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park
- Tower Grove East, Compton Heights, Shaw, Benton Park West
- Jeff-Vander-Lou, Grand Center, Midtown
Division staffers hadn't detected any contamination in the water supply, but they issued the alert out of caution. The advisory is in effect until further notice as the division analyzes water samples. Test results will be available within a day.