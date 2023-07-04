ST. LOUIS — More than a thousand utility workers continued restoring electricity to nearly 29,000 Ameren customers in the region on the Fourth of July.

More than 100,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon during severe storms that knocked down power lines and left two dead. As of late Tuesday morning, roughly 6,700 residents in St. Louis, 19,500 in St. Louis County and 2,700 in St. Clair County were still without power. That's down from more than 40,000 Monday evening.

Clearing brush from downed trees slowed utility repairs, said Launders Wince, a division director for Ameren Missouri. He asked for patience as crews work.

"Just like you're experiencing the outages, our folks out in the field doing the work getting the power restored, some of them when they do get a chance to go back home, their power's not on either," Wince said.

Most customers should have power restored by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, according to Ryan Arnold, vice president of energy delivery at Ameren Missouri.