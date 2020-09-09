St. Louis moves ahead with program to improve, sell vacant properties

ST. LOUIS — A $40 million program to stabilize vacant, city-owned buildings has officially begun, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a briefing Wednesday.

The program was designed to provide money to help pay for limited repairs to buildings owned by the Land Reutilization Authority, the city's land bank.

Proposition NS — the "NS" stands for neighborhood stabilization — has already done three pilot buildings, Krewson said Wednesday. And now, members of the community can nominate LRA-owned residential buildings for the program.

"There are many vacant houses in our City right now that just need a little extra work and attention to make them more appealing to potential buyers looking to invest in our diverse network of neighborhoods," Krewson said in a statement.

Ruling clears way for city to raise taxes to help stabilize properties Proposition NS received more than 58 percent of the vote in April 2017, short of the two-thirds required under the city charter.