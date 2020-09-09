 Skip to main content
St. Louis moves ahead with program to improve, sell vacant properties
St. Louis moves ahead with program to improve, sell vacant properties

Vacant neighbors, vacant homes

A utility pole covered with vines mirrors two Land Reutilization Authority houses in the rear of 2839 and 2841 St. Louis Avenue in the the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. The LRA was deeded the properties in 2007 and 2013 respectively. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A $40 million program to stabilize vacant, city-owned buildings has officially begun, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a briefing Wednesday.

The program was designed to provide money to help pay for limited repairs to buildings owned by the Land Reutilization Authority, the city's land bank. 

Proposition NS — the "NS" stands for neighborhood stabilization — has already done three pilot buildings, Krewson said Wednesday. And now, members of the community can nominate LRA-owned residential buildings for the program.

"There are many vacant houses in our City right now that just need a little extra work and attention to make them more appealing to potential buyers looking to invest in our diverse network of neighborhoods," Krewson said in a statement.

Voters approved a property tax increase — worth about $11 per $100,000 assessed value — in April 2017 to pay for the program, but it was tied up in the courts until two years ago. It took another year to hire a coordinator, Sean Thomas, to run the program.

The program allows up to $6 million in bonds to be issued per year to finance rehabs, which are capped at $30,000 per single-family building and $50,000 per multi-family structure. St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green's office issued $3 million in bonds for the first phase of the program and will issue more when city staff staff has worked through the first round of properties.

Jacob Barker of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

