St. Louis officials begin clearing last residents at downtown homeless camp

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Friday began moving the final remnants of a homeless encampment downtown after weeks of controversy about the site.
A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said the city was relocating about 15 campers "as quickly as possible" from Interco Plaza, on Tucker Boulevard between the new Square headquarters and the nonprofit St. Patrick Center.
Camp residents were frustrated. "We've gone through so much," said Antoine Hunt, 37, who moved to the plaza to be closer to services at St. Patrick's. "We're traumatized."
But officials at nearby businesses, including St. Patrick's, said violence and drug use at the plaza had been increasing in recent weeks, culminating in a man being shot and killed Sunday night. The camp has held as many as 50 residents.
The site has drawn public attention since early July when Square moved hundreds of its employees north of Interco Plaza to the former offices of the Post-Dispatch. The city put up fabric-covered fencing around the area, and Jones promised to clean up the encampment in 60 days.
The St. Patrick Center in early August opened a 40-tent tent shelter three blocks away, dubbed “Camp Cole,” inside a warehouse at Cole and 14th streets that is owned by the StarWood Group, a development company related to Square.
But that and other existing shelters such as the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center and a community of 50 tiny homes at the former St. Louis RV Park are full, said Jones spokesman Nick Dunne.
Dunne said the Interco camp residents were getting bus passes. Residents said they were being told to move to a shelter in north St. Louis run by Little Sisters of the Poor.
"We're working today with service providers to find places for people to go in supportive housing," Dunne said. "They will have individual spaces where we're able to keep folks socially distanced."
