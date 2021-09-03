St. Louis officials relocating last residents from downtown homeless camp

But that and other shelters, such as Biddle Housing Opportunities Center and a community of 50 tiny homes at the former St. Louis RV Park, are full, Dunne has said.

Dunne said people taken from Interco Plaza to shelters Friday were given bus passes to use in the future so they can get to jobs and appointments.

One homeless resident, Brittany Tyler, 22, said "they just said we've got to go," and that her tent was removed by city workers.

She said she turned down a city employee's offer to take her to a shelter. She said she didn't want to follow the rules imposed by such facilities.

St. Louis has, like many cities, struggled to address homelessness and encampments popping up in the downtown area for years.

Then-Mayor Lyda Krewson faced blowback in May 2020 after moving about 100 people from a camp in Poelker Park and relocating them to six shelters or hotels, including two in St. Louis County.

Advocates for the homeless had sought to block the encampment's removal in court, saying it would disperse people through the community and put them at risk of being exposed to COVID-19.