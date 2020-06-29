St. Louis orders unhoused encampment to move from under Interstate 44 overpass

ST. LOUIS — An order posted at a downtown homeless encampment under Interstate 44 says unhoused people must clear the area by Tuesday morning due to trespassing laws.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control in May posted interim guidance for cities with unsheltered residents, including to keep encampments open if housing options are unavailable and to provide hygiene resources.

The city's order, posted sometime over the past week, says people in the encampment have been offered housing by the city over the past two weeks.

But those living in the encampment Monday, most of whom said they'd been there since a few months prior to the coronavirus pandemic, said no one from the city has offered housing or medical services.

Nikkie, who declined to give her last name, said she is pregnant and diabetic and has been living under the highway for months.